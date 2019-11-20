Loading articles...

Norwegian Air taps Jacob Schram as new CEO

COPENHAGEN — Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle says it has tapped a new chief executive to succeed Bjoern Kjos, who turned the small domestic carrier into a global airline over 17 years as its CEO.

Board chairman Niels Smedegaard says Jacob Schram was chosen “after a thorough search process,” and he will start Jan. 1.

Smedegaard said Wednesday that Schram, 57, has held managing roles with fast food chain McDonalds, consultancy McKinsey, and Norwegian energy company Statoil Fuel and Retail. When Canadian group Couche-Tard acquired Statoil Fuel and Retail in 2012, Schram was the company’s European head until he stepped down in 2018.

In July, Kjos announced he was retiring, saying he is “way over on overtime.”

The Associated Press

