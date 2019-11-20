Loading articles...

Nashville Police: Burglary suspect falls through ceiling

NASHVILLE — Authorities in Tennessee say a burglar spotted on a homeowner’s camera system fell through the attic of a home while trying to hide from police.

Metro Nashville police say Justin Mangrum fell through the ceiling of the home he was attempting to burglarize Wednesday, landing on the kitchen floor.

News outlets report the homeowner, who was at work, told authorities someone was in his home after being alerted by his system. Police say Mangrum had snatched up the homeowner’s electronics and jewelry and sought to hide when he realized authorities were on the way.

Police say Mangrum had to be hospitalized after his fall, adding he’ll be charged with aggravated burglary.

There was no immediate word on Mangrum’s condition or whether he has a lawyer who could comment for him.

The Associated Press

