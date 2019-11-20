Loading articles...

Museum of Contemporary Art raises $6 million with auction

Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art has announced it raised $6 million with a benefit art auction, making it one of the most successful fundraisers in the institution’s history.

Museum director Madeleine Grynsztejn says the highest winning bid at the Nov. 16 auction was $1,150,000 for the 2018 painting “Untitled” by American artist Richard Prince, who donated the art.

Grynsztejn says the event featured work by some of the world’s most influential contemporary artists currently working, including fabric sculptor Nick Cave, feminist Judy Chicago and conceptual artist Rashid Johnson. Also auctioned were works of art from U.S. and European galleries.

According to Grynsztejn, the auction is an essential part of realizing the MCA’s commitment to advancing contemporary art.

The auction was led by Oliver Barker, the senior director and chairman of Sotheby’s Europe.

The Associated Press

