Missing activist found dead in Mexico’s troubled Guerrero

MEXICO CITY — A human rights activist has been found dead in southern Mexico more than a month after he disappeared.

Guerrero state Attorney General Jorge Zuriel de los Santos Barrila said Wednesday that authorities confirmed around midday the discovery of Arnulfo Cerón Soriano’s corpse.

Cerón disappeared Oct. 11 from the mountain city of Tlapan de Comonfort. His body was found along a road between the city and Igualita, about 12 miles (20 kilometres) away.

Zuriel said two people detained in recent weeks have been charged. He added that four others under arrest are being investigated as suspects.

Cerón led the Mountain Popular Front. The group says via Facebook that he will be missed and may he “rest in peace.” It previously said he had been the victim of a “forced disappearance.”

The Associated Press

