Mexican El Paso mass shooting victims, families sue Walmart

MEXICO CITY — Representatives of families and victims of the Aug. 3 mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, have filed a lawsuit against the store chain.

Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department said Wednesday it is assisting the 10 Mexican plaintiffs in the suit, filed in El Paso.

The lawsuit claims Walmart “did not take reasonable and necessary measures to protect its customers.”

The department did not say what damages the lawsuit seeks, nor how many of the plaintiffs were wounded victims, or relatives of those killed.

Eight Mexicans were among the 22 people killed in the shooting; eight other Mexicans were wounded.

Police have said Patrick Crusius of Dallas confessed to the shooting and that he targeted Mexicans.

The Associated Press

