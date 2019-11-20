Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mexican El Paso mass shooting victims, families sue Walmart
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 20, 2019 1:49 pm EST
MEXICO CITY — Representatives of families and victims of the Aug. 3 mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, have filed a lawsuit against the store chain.
Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department said Wednesday it is assisting the 10 Mexican plaintiffs in the suit, filed in El Paso.
The lawsuit claims Walmart “did not take reasonable and necessary measures to protect its customers.”
The department did not say what damages the lawsuit seeks, nor how many of the plaintiffs were wounded victims, or relatives of those killed.
Eight Mexicans were among the 22 people killed in the shooting; eight other Mexicans were wounded.
Police have said Patrick Crusius of Dallas confessed to the shooting and that he targeted Mexicans.
