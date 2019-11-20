Many in Venezuela’s 2nd city turn to prayer, not politics

MARACAIBO, Venezuela — Venezuela’s poorest in the once-thriving oil city of Maracaibo struggle to get through each day, unable or unwilling to join the call by opposition leaders to protest against President Nicolás Maduro.

They rely on the generosity of others, while thousands flood into a church to whisper prayers for a miraculous end to the Venezuelan crisis that has divided families.

Few in Maracaibo have responded to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó’s efforts to reignite his movement, despite it being a city hard hit by crisis. Its residents endure daily power outages in a region that’s punishingly hot.

Vast oil reserves pumped from Lake Maracaibo once made Venezuela one of Latin America’s wealthiest nations.

The Associated Press



