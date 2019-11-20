Loading articles...

Many in Venezuela’s 2nd city turn to prayer, not politics

In this Nov. 16, 2019 photo, commuters look at a small group anti-government demonstrators from a passing bus in Maracaibo, Venezuela. In Maracaibo, located in Venezuela’s western Zulia state along the Colombian border, many residents say they’ve abandoned political marches, lacking faith in leaders or fearing for their personal safety. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

MARACAIBO, Venezuela — Venezuela’s poorest in the once-thriving oil city of Maracaibo struggle to get through each day, unable or unwilling to join the call by opposition leaders to protest against President Nicolás Maduro.

They rely on the generosity of others, while thousands flood into a church to whisper prayers for a miraculous end to the Venezuelan crisis that has divided families.

Few in Maracaibo have responded to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó’s efforts to reignite his movement, despite it being a city hard hit by crisis. Its residents endure daily power outages in a region that’s punishingly hot.

Vast oil reserves pumped from Lake Maracaibo once made Venezuela one of Latin America’s wealthiest nations.

