Lowe's to close 34 'underperforming' stores across 6 provinces
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 20, 2019 7:09 am EST
Last Updated Nov 20, 2019 at 7:45 am EST
Signage outside a Lowe's store near Balzac, Alta., on Dec. 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal
Lowe’s Companies Inc. says it will close 34 “underperforming” stores across six provinces as part of a restructuring of its Canadian business.
The
stores include 26 Ronas, six Lowe’s and two Reno-Depots spread across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.
The closures, set for early next year, add to its announced closure of 31 Canadian stores in November last year.
The company says eligible employees will be offered jobs at nearby stores, given its need for workers throughout its network.
North Carolina-based Lowe’s bought Rona in 2016 in a deal valued at $3.2 billion.
The Canadian division of Lowe’s has more than 600 corporate and independent affiliate stores under the Lowe’s, Rona, Reno-Depot, Ace and Dick’s Lumber brands.
that’s what happens when you sell a canadian company to an american one… They lose the focus of the original company.
They only care to have top $$$ and care nothing about quality of service.
I’ve dealt with both US and Cdn consumers for the past 30+ years and the difference is american consumers only care to save $$$ even if it’s marginal on ethics.
Canadians on the other hand don’t mind paying a bit more so long as service, quality and integrity are there.