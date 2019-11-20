Loading articles...

Leafs fire head coach Mike Babcock

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock on May 20, 2015. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Mike Babcock, the team announced on Wednesday.

Sheldon Keefe, the head coach of the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, has taken Babcock’s place behind the bench.

“Today, we made the decision to relieve Mike Babcock of his coaching duties and named Sheldon Keefe our new head coach,” Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said in the team’s press release. “Over parts of the last five seasons, Mike has played an integral role in changing the direction of our franchise.”

The news comes on the heels of a six-game losing streak for the Maple Leafs in a season filled with expectations. Toronto currently sits fifth in the Atlantic Division with a 9-10-4 record through 23 games.

 “Mike’s commitment and tireless work ethic has put our organization in a better place and we are extremely grateful and appreciative of the foundation he has helped us build here,” said Shanahan.

Babcock was hired by the Maple Leafs in May 2015, taking over a struggling team and helping usher in a new era for the rebuilding club. Under his guidance, the Maple Leafs went 173-133-45 in 351 regular season games over the course of parts of five seasons, as well as an 8-12 record in three consecutive post-season appearances.

