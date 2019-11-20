Loading articles...

Leafs fire head coach Mike Babcock

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock on May 20, 2015. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Mike Babcock.

The Leafs have hired Sheldon Keefe, head coach of their American Hockey League affiliate in Toronto, as their new head coach.

More to come

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB QEW west of Trafalgar - right lane and ramp lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:50 PM
Get ready for wardrobe confusion in the GTA as temperatures take a rollercoaster ride this week #Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more