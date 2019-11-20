Leafs fire head coach Mike Babcock

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Mike Babcock.

The Leafs have hired Sheldon Keefe, head coach of their American Hockey League affiliate in Toronto, as their new head coach.

Toronto Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan announced today that Mike Babcock has been relieved of his coaching duties and Sheldon Keefe has been named the Club’s new head coach. #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 20, 2019

