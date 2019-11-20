Loading articles...

Lawsuit: US border officers questioned journalists at length

SAN DIEGO — Five American journalists have sued the U.S. government, saying border authorities interfered with their First Amendment right to report on a caravan of Central American migrants last year.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday by the American Civil Liberties Union recounts the experiences of freelance photographers, all U.S. citizens.

They say inspectors demanded they share photos, questioned them extensively about their work in Mexico and asked them to identify caravan leaders.

All five were named and pictured in a U.S. Customs and Border Protection secret dossier linking 59 people to the caravan, including journalists, organizers and “instigators.”

The KNSD TV station in San Diego reported on the existence of the dossier in March. The journalists have never shared such detailed accounts of how they were treated by U.S. and Mexican officials.

Elliot Spagat, The Associated Press

