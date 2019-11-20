Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Japan Display worker suspected of taking $5.4M in fake deals
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 20, 2019 10:42 pm EST
TOKYO — Japan Display Inc. is pursuing criminal charges against an employee it has accused of taking 578 million yen ($5.4 million) in fake deals.
The Tokyo-based maker of displays said Thursday the money was lost at its Japan operations as the employee, since fired, made the illicit payments over four years through October last year.
It apologized in a statement to shareholders, customers and other parties for the scandal.
A company spokesman said the company learned about the wrongdoing through a whistleblower and filed a criminal complaint in August.
Japan Display did not provide further details as an investigation continues.
The company was formed in 2012, when Japanese rivals Sony Corp., Toshiba Corp. and Hitachi combined their display operations.
It has racked up red ink for the last five years.
The Associated Press
