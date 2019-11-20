Loading articles...

Here's a list October inflation rates for Canadian provinces, territories

OTTAWA — Canada’s national annual inflation rate was 1.9 per cent in October, Statistics Canada says. Here’s what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 0.5 per cent (0.5) 

— Prince Edward Island: 1.1 (1.6)

— Nova Scotia: 1.0 (2.1)

— New Brunswick: 1.3 (1.8)

— Quebec: 2.3 (2.2)

— Ontario: 1.7 (1.7)

— Manitoba: 2.2 (2.2)

— Saskatchewan: 1.6 (1.7)

— Alberta: 1.6 (1.3)

— British Columbia: 2.2 (2.4)

The Canadian Press

