Grand Valley revives pledge for student government meetings

ALLENDALE, Mich. — After a backlash, student government at Grand Valley State University is reinstating the Pledge of Allegiance at meetings.

Student Senate President Eric-John Szczepaniak says there were reports that families were reconsidering whether a son or daughter would enrol at the Michigan school. He tells The Grand Rapids Press that people were also threatening to pull donations.

Szczepaniak says student leaders “want to regain the trust of all alumni and donors.” He says he’s unilaterally reinstating the pledge.

The Senate voted to scratch the pledge last week. Supporters of dropping the pledge said it was an effort to be accepting of all students, especially international students and non-Christians.

Republican State Rep. Lynn Afendoulis says eliminating the pledge was “disgusting.”

The Associated Press

