Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery rose 3.50 cents at $5.1250 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 3 cents at $3.68 bushel; Dec. oats gained 3.60 cents at $3.07 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was up .40 cent at 9.1460 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose .57 cent at $1.1855 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was up .35 cent at $1.4675 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell 1.05 cents at .6105 a pound.

The Associated Press

