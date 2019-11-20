French government to boost funding in public hospitals

PARIS — The French government is to boost funding into the country’s public hospitals over the next three years by 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) after years of cost cuts.

The plan includes an annual 800-euro bonus for about 40,000 caretakers and nurses living in the Paris region with modest salaries.

Public hospitals across France will also get a financial package allowing them to grant employees a bonus of up to 300 euros.

The plan follows a series of protests since March, including a big demonstration last week in Paris involving exasperated nurses, doctors and other public hospital workers.

The French state will also take over a third of the public hospital debt, which amounts to around 30 billion euros.

