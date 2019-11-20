Loading articles...

French government to boost funding in public hospitals

Medical staffs hold a poster reading "Save Public Hospitals" during a national demonstration Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Paris. Thousands of exasperated nurses, doctors and other public hospital workers are marching through Paris to demand more staff and resources after years of cost cuts. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS — The French government is to boost funding into the country’s public hospitals over the next three years by 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) after years of cost cuts.

The plan includes an annual 800-euro bonus for about 40,000 caretakers and nurses living in the Paris region with modest salaries.

Public hospitals across France will also get a financial package allowing them to grant employees a bonus of up to 300 euros.

The plan follows a series of protests since March, including a big demonstration last week in Paris involving exasperated nurses, doctors and other public hospital workers.

The French state will also take over a third of the public hospital debt, which amounts to around 30 billion euros.

