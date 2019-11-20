Loading articles...

Dance teacher pleads guilty to exposing teen boy to HIV

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A dance teacher who appeared on a reality TV show has pleaded guilty in Tennessee to raping a teenage student and exposing him to the AIDS virus.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office said Tuesday that 30-year-old John Conner III avoided trial when he pleaded guilty to criminal exposure to HIV, statutory rape by an authority figure and solicitation of a minor.

Investigators say Conner was 26 when he had unprotected sex with a 16-year-old boy he met on social media.

Prosecutors say Conner did not tell the teen that he had HIV. The boy later tested positive for HIV.

Conner has appeared on the Lifetime show “Bring It.” His sentencing is scheduled on Dec. 20.

Conner has two other cases pending involving sexual partners ages 17 and 24.

The Associated Press

