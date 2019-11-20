Loading articles...

Cuba accuses US diplomat of supporting illegal actions

HAVANA — The Cuban government has made its first extensive comment on the detention of dissident José Daniel Ferrer.

It accuses the top U.S. diplomat in the country of directly supporting illegal actions by Ferrer, head of one of the country’s largest opposition groups.

The statement in Granma, the Communist Party’s official newspaper, says Ferrer was detained Oct. 1 with three other people on suspicion of kidnapping and assaulting another man.

It says that since the detention, the United States has used the case in a campaign to discredit Cuba.

The Cuban statement says the U.S. Embassy and charge d’affaires Mara Tekach have “focused in recent months on the failed goal of recruiting mercenaries and promoting division among our people.”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 38 minutes ago
EB 403 approaching Hurontario, the left is blocked with a collision. Slow from the 407.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 40 minutes ago
Fog Advisory has ENDED for the Caldeon and Mt Forest areas BUT continues for others including Newmarket, Georgina,…
Latest Weather
Read more