Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: Shawn Mendes, Daniel Caesar pick up Grammy nominations

Artist Shawn Mendes performs on tour at Barclays Center on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Brooklyn, New York. Mendes is among the Canadian nominees at this year's Grammy Awards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Scott Roth/Invision/AP

TORONTO — Shawn Mendes is among the Canadian nominees at this year’s Grammy Awards.

The Pickering, Ont.-raised pop singer picked up a nod alongside Camila Cabello for their single “Senorita” in the pop duo or group performance category.

Daniel Caesar grabbed the fourth Grammy nomination of his career for “Love Again” with Brandy in the best R&B performance category.

And Michael Buble’s “Love” is nominated for the best traditional pop vocal album.

The 62nd Grammy Awards air Sunday, Jan. 26. on CBS and Citytv.

 

More to come.

 

 

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 38 minutes ago
EB 403 approaching Hurontario, the left is blocked with a collision. Slow from the 407.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 35 minutes ago
Fog Advisory has ENDED for the Caldeon and Mt Forest areas BUT continues for others including Newmarket, Georgina,…
Latest Weather
Read more