Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: John Mann of group Spirit of the West dead at 57

EDMONTON — John Mann, lead singer and songwriter for Vancouver’s beloved Celtic-inflected rock band Spirit of the West, has died.

He was 57.

Eric Alper, the band’s publicist, says Mann died peacefully in Vancouver on Wednesday from early onset Alzheimer’s, the disease with which he was diagnosed several years ago.

A four-time Juno nominee for his work with Spirit of the West, Mann and his band became underground heroes for their politically savvy, musically diverse songwriting, which fused traditional strains of folk, Celtic and turn-of-the-’90s alt-rock.

In his later years, Mann survived cancer — and wrote about it — only to suffer from early onset Alzheimer’s, though he determinedly continued performing as he faced the condition.

Mann had two children, son Harlan and daughter Hattie, with his wife, the playwright Jill Daum.

 

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
WB QEW ramp to Brant - the right lane is blocked at the end of the ramp with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:50 PM
Get ready for wardrobe confusion in the GTA as temperatures take a rollercoaster ride this week #Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more