Loading articles...

Clintons focus on economic inequality at conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former President Bill Clinton says efforts to increase access to credit and financial assistance in underserved areas can help bridge America’s partisan divide because it addresses a problem that both urban neighbourhoods and many small towns are facing.

The former president and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, focused on economic inequality as they spoke together at daylong conference in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Wednesday.

The conference at the former president’s library marked the 25th anniversary of a federal fund established to help promote economic development in rural and urban areas.

Hillary Clinton urged groups at the conference to find ways to provide smaller loans at market rates so people aren’t turning to payday lenders when they need money.

The conference featured non-profit leaders, former Clinton administration officials and others.

Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 approaching Bayview collectors - ramp lane blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:57 AM
Fog Advisory ENDED for Uxbridge, Beaverton as of 10:53am Nov20 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more