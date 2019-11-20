Loading articles...

Buttigieg releases more tax returns from McKinsey work

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a fundraiser for the Nevada Democratic Party, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has released two additional tax returns from his time working at consulting firm McKinsey.

The documents released hours before Wednesday’s debate show he made $80,397 in 2007 and $122,680 in 2008. He previously released his 2009 to 2018 returns.

Buttigieg hasn’t described his work with McKinsey in depth, saying he is bound by a confidentiality agreement. He said this month that he would ask about getting the agreement released.

A campaign spokesman says they made that request.

Buttigieg worked for McKinsey as a consultant for about three years before being elected mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Among the details he has disclosed is that he studied grocery pricing. His mother told the South Bend Tribune he travelled to Afghanistan as part of his work with McKinsey.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: WB 401 app. the 427 - problem moved to right shoulder, heavy delays from the 404.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 37 minutes ago
Current temps as of 2:50pm: Slightly above seasonal, and getting warmer by late Thursday
Latest Weather
Read more