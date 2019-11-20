Loading articles...

Body of long-dead man found in his suburban Dallas apartment

DESOTO, Texas — The body of a long-dead man has been found in his suburban Dallas apartment.

DeSoto police say the body of 51-year-old Ronald Wayne White was found on the kitchen floor of his apartment last week by staff of the DeSoto Town Center Apartments checking units not using water. White had been on a month-to-month lease with his rent taken from his bank account automatically.

A Dallas County medical examiner says White had been dead about three years when the Navy veteran’s body was found.

White’s mother, Doris Stevens, tells WFAA-TV that her son was diabetic. She says his career as a defence contractor took him all over the world, but he’d call her at least twice a month, regardless of where he was. The calls stopped three years ago.

The Associated Press

