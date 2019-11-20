Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Abe becomes Japan’s longest-serving prime minister
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 20, 2019 1:58 am EST
TOKYO — Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has made history by becoming Japan’s longest-serving political leader, though he hasn’t achieved his biggest goal of revising the nation’s pacifist constitution.
Abe marked his 2,887th day in office Wednesday, surpassing Taro Katsura from the early 20th century.
Following his disappointing 2006-2007 term, Abe returned to office in 2012 and has since bolstered Japan’s defence role but hasn’t yet been able to change the constitution to allow a full-fledged military.
Abe has been stepping up his effort for a change before his party leadership ends in September 2021, despite the lack of public interest.
Abe on Wednesday renewed his pledge to beat deflation, tackle Japan’s aging and declining population and achieve a constitutional revision.
The Associated Press
