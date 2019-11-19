Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
OPP remind drivers to check their tires after wheels fly off truck on Hwy. 407
by News staff
Posted Nov 19, 2019 1:25 pm EST
A car was severely damaged after it was struck by a flying wheel that fell off a delivery truck on Highway 407 on Nov. 19, 2019. TWITTER/@OPP_HSD
Provincial police are reminding drivers to make sure their tires are securely fastened after a set of wheels flew off a truck on Highway 407 near Leslie Street.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the wheels flew off a delivery truck driving in the eastbound lanes and bounced into oncoming traffic in the westbound lanes.
A convertible was struck and ended up rolling several times into a nearby ditch. The driver was not seriously injured. A second vehicle was also struck and sustained minor damage.
“This is the time of year we see an increase in wheel separation because people are installing their winter tires,” Schmidt said. “There is potential that the wheels could become loose after installation because of some settling of the proponents after the vehicle has been driven for a few kilometres.”
Schmidt said the wheels on the truck had been put on about two weeks ago.
There have been several incidents of people injured after their vehicles were struck by flying tires, including several this year. A man was critically injured when a tire struck his vehicle on Highway 400 near Highway 89 in May. A couple weeks later, a woman suffered multiple fractures after a tire crashed through her windshield in the same area on the 400.
