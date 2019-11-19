Loading articles...

Vehicle reportedly mounts curb, nearly hitting pedestrians in North York

Last Updated Nov 19, 2019 at 10:26 am EST

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT/Twitter

Toronto police are investigating after a vehicle was seen driving erratically near Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue.

Police were called to the area of North York just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Const. Victor Kwong said police received several 911 calls about a black Honda Civic driving into oncoming traffic and mounting the curb, nearly hitting pedestrians.

The two young people in the vehicle fled the scene but were later arrested.

Kwong said they are looking for at least one other suspect.

No injuries were reported.

