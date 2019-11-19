Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UK leaders square-off in first debate of election campaign
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 19, 2019 4:43 am EST
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn are preparing to square off in the first televised debate of this year’s election campaign.
The hour-long encounter Tuesday offers Corbyn a chance to make up ground in opinion polls, which show his Labour Party trailing Johnson’s Conservatives.
The debate will feature only two candidates after the High Court in London rejected a legal challenge from two smaller parties, the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party, over the exclusion of their leaders.
Britain’s stalled departure from the European Union is the overriding issue in the Dec. 12 election. Johnson called the vote more than two years ahead of schedule in an effort to win a majority for his divorce deal with the EU.
