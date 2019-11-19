Loading articles...

Tropical Storm Sebastien forms in the Atlantic

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Sebastien has formed in the Atlantic but is expected to stay over open waters.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds Tuesday are near 45 mph (75 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says some slight strengthening is possible but Sebastien is expected to be absorbed by a cold front in a few days.

The storm is centred about 275 miles (445 kilometres) northeast of the Leeward Islands and is moving north-northwest near 8 mph (13 kph).

The Associated Press

