Torstar shutting down StarMetro papers across Canada

Last Updated Nov 19, 2019 at 4:38 pm EST

Torstar Corp., is shutting down its StarMetro free daily newspapers across Canada.

The move was announced to staff on Tuesday.

Final print editions in Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, and Halifax will be published on December 20, 2019, the company confirmed.

“We are going digital-only outside of Ontario as more and more of our commuter readers are using their smartphones, laptops and tablets to access their news on their way to and from work,” Torstar said in a statement to CityNews.

“This trend, coupled with a corresponding decline in print advertising volumes, has decreased the need for a free daily commuter newspaper in these cities.”

The closure will result in 73 job losses.

In October Torstar announced that it was suspending its quarterly dividend after reporting a quarterly loss of $40.9 million.

Torstar stock, which soared to over $30 back in January 2004, has fallen to .50 cents.

