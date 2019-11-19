Loading articles...

Suspicious package prompts Daytona Beach airport evacuation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A “suspicious package” has authorities evacuating Florida’s Daytona Beach International Airport, leaving dozens of passengers standing on the sidewalk outside.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a statement online saying that the airport was being evacuated due to a suspicious package reported at about 6:15 a.m. It says more information will be shared as it becomes available.

A message left with the sheriff’s spokesman by The Associated Press wasn’t immediately returned.

Information from: WNDB-AM, http://www.wndb.am/

The Associated Press

