Stabbing victim found at Queen and Broadview after passerby calls 911

A man believed to be in his 20s is in hospital after a stabbing in an unknown location.

Police say the victim was spotted in the Queen Street and Broadview Avenue area by a passerby who called 9-1-1 shortly after 8 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital with very serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they currently do not have any information about where the stabbing took place.

More to come