Loading articles...

Stabbing victim found at Queen and Broadview after passerby calls 911

Last Updated Nov 19, 2019 at 10:44 pm EST

A Toronto police cruiser seen in an undated file photo.

A man believed to be in his 20s is in hospital after a stabbing in an unknown location.

Police say the victim was spotted in the Queen Street and Broadview Avenue area by a passerby who called 9-1-1 shortly after 8 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital with very serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they currently do not have any information about where the stabbing took place.

More to come

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
Westbound 401 express and collector ramps to DVP now closed for construction.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:12 PM
Retweeted @680NEWS: A pair of wheels flew off a truck on the 407, striking and badly damaging another car. OPP are now worried about your winter t…
Latest Weather
Read more