Man seriously injured in stabbing at Dundas and George streets

Last Updated Nov 19, 2019 at 9:47 pm EST

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

One man was seriously injured in a stabbing in the downtown core on Tuesday night.

Police responded to a call in the Dundas Street East and George Street area around 9 p.m.

A man was reportedly stabbed inside the lobby of a building in the area.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital via emergency run.

The suspect fled the scene and a description is not available at this time.

 

