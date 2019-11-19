Loading articles...

Report: Plane broke up in flight before hitting townhouse

ATLANTA — A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board says a small airplane broke up in flight before crashing into a Georgia townhouse last month.

WSB-TV says the preliminary report doesn’t identify the cause of the Oct. 30 crash but includes information investigators will use to determine it.

The single-engine Piper-28 slammed into the top floor of a townhouse killing North Carolinians 59-year-old pilot Leslie Csanyi Jr and 60-year-old Scott Lowrie.

The agency says shortly after takeoff from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, the pilot reported losing the vacuum gauge.

WSB-TV engineer and pilot Cliff Rogers says the vacuum gauge controls instruments in the cockpit that tell the pilot things such as direction, altitude and pitching direction.

The final report from the agency is expected to take several months.

