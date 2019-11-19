Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police fight protesters on Caribbean island of Dominica
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 19, 2019 9:59 am EST
Officials say a protest over election reform erupted on the Caribbean island of Dominica, with more than 200 people fighting police before being dispersed with tear gas.
Assistant Police Commissioner Richmond Valentine says more 200 protesters clashed with police when they tried to march to President Charles Savarin’s home on Monday evening.
Police fired tear gas after protesters removed metal street barriers. No fatalities or major injuries were reported.
The former French and British colony of about 75,000 residents holds elections on Dec. 6. The opposition United Workers’ Party has been pushing the ruling party to enact reforms that could reduce the ruling party’s electoral advantage.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s government has not enacted the reforms, leading to charges of unfairness.
The Associated Press
