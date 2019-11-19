Loading articles...

Panel rules Uber discriminated against blind Maine woman

AUGUSTA, Maine — A panel in Maine has ruled that Uber discriminated against a blind woman when a driver refused to give her a ride because she was travelling with her guide dog.

The Portland Press Herald reports the Maine Human Rights Commission voted Monday that Uber discriminated against Patricia Sarchi, of Falmouth, because of her visual impairment.

According to a commission report, a manicurist called Sarchi an Uber after an appointment in January 2017. The driver told Sarchi he could not give her a ride because she had her guide dog.

The ride-sharing company later charged Sarchi a $5 ride cancellation fee.

Uber argued it could not be held responsible because its drivers are independent contractors.

The company did not respond to the Press Herald’s request for comment Tuesday morning.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB Bayview ramp to EB 407 has reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 37 minutes ago
Funny how 4 degrees can feel like 10 after a cold and active start to November! Tomorrow we will be sunny and seaso…
Latest Weather
Read more