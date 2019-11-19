Loading articles...

Number of Chinese visitors to Hawaii continues to decline

HONOLULU — The number of Chinese visitors to Hawaii is decreasing in a trend that has continued for the past four years.

Hawaii Public Radio reported Tuesday that Chinese visitors to Hawaii are down 26% through the third quarter of 2019 that closed at the end of September.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority says Chinese tourist arrivals in the state have declined since 2015.

China’s Ministry for Culture and Tourism says about 150 million Chinese citizens travelled abroad in 2018.

Officials say that number has more than tripled over a 10-year period, with Chinese travellers generating $250 billion in annual economic activity worldwide.

Anu Anwar of the Daniel K. Inouye Asia Pacific Center for Security Studies says the decline could be a form of political punishment by the Chinese government against its rivals.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
Retweeted @PeelPolice: Update: Roadway as been cleared. Thank you for your patience.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:12 PM
Retweeted @680NEWS: A pair of wheels flew off a truck on the 407, striking and badly damaging another car. OPP are now worried about your winter t…
Latest Weather
Read more