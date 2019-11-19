Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Netanyahu celebrates US settlement decision in West Bank
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 19, 2019 7:04 am EST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, meets with heads of Israeli settlement authorities at the Alon Shvut settlement, in the Gush Etzion block, in the occupied the West Bank, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (Menahem Kahana/ Pool via AP)
EFRATAH, Palestinian Territory — Israel’s prime minister has travelled to the West Bank to celebrate the U.S.’s announcement that it does not consider Israeli settlements to be a violation of international law.
Benjamin Netanyahu called the Trump administration’s declaration a “huge achievement” that “fixed a historic wrong.”
“I think it is a great day for the state of Israel and an achievement that will remain for decades,” he said.
Netanyahu spoke Tuesday at a gathering of ecstatic supporters and settler leaders in Efrat, a large settlement outside of Jerusalem.
The Palestinians, who claim the West Bank as part of a future state, say the move undercuts any chances of a broader peace deal.