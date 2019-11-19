Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
More than half of same-sex couples cohabitating are married
by Mike Schneider, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 19, 2019 2:43 pm EST
ORLANDO, Fla. — New estimates show that more than half of the same-sex couples living together in U.S. households are married.
New figures released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau show that about 543,000 same-sex couples living together in households were married and 469,000 same-sex couples living together were unmarried.
The estimates from the bureau’s 2019 Current Population Survey show 191,000 children living with same-sex parents.
The estimates capture only same-sex couples living together and don’t reflect non-cohabitating same-sex couples nor single people.
The Census Bureau says this is the first year in the survey that a same-sex option was included in the question about household relationships and that gender-neutral questions about parents were included.
The bureau says the changes reflect the growing diversity of families in the U.S.