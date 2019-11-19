Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
5 injured in crash at Mississauga Rd and Meadowvale Blvd
by News Staff
Posted Nov 19, 2019 9:24 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 19, 2019 at 10:14 pm EST
A Peel Regional Police cruiser seen in an undated file photo.
Five people were injured, two of them seriously, when two cars became involved in a collision in Mississauga on Tuesday evening.
Peel police responded to the crash at the intersection of Mississauga Road and Meadowvale Boulevard around 7 p.m.
Two people in one car were taken to a trauma centre in critical but stable condition.
Three occupants from the other car were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Road closures are in effect in the area. The intersection is blocked and northbound Mississauga Road is closed at Derry Road.
