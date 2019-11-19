5 injured in crash at Mississauga Rd and Meadowvale Blvd

Five people were injured, two of them seriously, when two cars became involved in a collision in Mississauga on Tuesday evening.

Peel police responded to the crash at the intersection of Mississauga Road and Meadowvale Boulevard around 7 p.m.

Two people in one car were taken to a trauma centre in critical but stable condition.

Three occupants from the other car were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Road closures are in effect in the area. The intersection is blocked and northbound Mississauga Road is closed at Derry Road.