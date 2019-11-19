Loading articles...

Maryland auditors ‘hindered’ in medical board report

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An auditor for the state of Maryland says his office has been “hindered” repeatedly in an audit of the University of Maryland Medical System, which has been rocked by scandal and resignations of board members.

Maryland Legislative Auditor Gregory Hook has asked state lawmakers for an extension of a December deadline to report. Legislative leaders granted the extension to March 13.

Hook wrote in a letter late last month that the system has failed to make employees available to provide information on a timely basis.

He says auditors identified transactions related either directly or indirectly to various past and presents members of the board.

The scandal involving contracts awarded to board members this year led to the resignations of top board leaders, as well as former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

Brian Witte, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
EB 401 east of Keele express - left lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:32 PM
Funny how 4 degrees can feel like 10 after a cold and active start to November! Tomorrow we will be sunny and seaso…
Latest Weather
Read more