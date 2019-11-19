There’s lead in our drinking water. Why are we just finding out now?

In today’s Big Story podcast, a massive Canada-wide investigative project revealed that a third of Canadian homes and schools tested had dangerously high levels of lead contamination in drinking water. While that fact itself is shocking, the reality that it took a team of reporters and scientists months to unearth it is perhaps more troubling.

Why is there no central process for testing and reporting contaminants in drinking water? Why do so few people have access to this information? Where was the breakdown in government oversight? And now that we know … what do we do about it?

GUEST: Rob Cribb, lead investigative reporter, Toronto Star

