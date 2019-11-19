Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Last campus protesters hold out, as Hong Kong schools reopen
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 19, 2019 11:14 pm EST
Debris is scattered near the entrance to Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. A small band of anti-government protesters, their numbers diminished by surrenders and failed escape attempts, remained holed up at a Hong Kong university early Wednesday as they braced for the endgame in a police siege of the campus. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Hong Kong schools have reopened after a six-day shutdown but students were facing transit disruptions as the last protesters remained holed up on a university campus.
City officials tried to restore a sense of normalcy as primary and secondary schools reopened Wednesday.
There were scattered incidents of protesters stopping trains and blocking traffic but on a much smaller scale than the past disruptions.
Some train stations remained shut, and city workers were inspecting damage to a main road tunnel that is closed after protesters torched the toll booths.
A small group of protesters won’t leave Hong Kong Polytechnic University because they would face arrest. They are holdouts from hundreds who took over the campus for days.