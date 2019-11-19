Loading articles...

Last campus protesters hold out, as Hong Kong schools reopen

Debris is scattered near the entrance to Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. A small band of anti-government protesters, their numbers diminished by surrenders and failed escape attempts, remained holed up at a Hong Kong university early Wednesday as they braced for the endgame in a police siege of the campus. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Hong Kong schools have reopened after a six-day shutdown but students were facing transit disruptions as the last protesters remained holed up on a university campus.

City officials tried to restore a sense of normalcy as primary and secondary schools reopened Wednesday.

There were scattered incidents of protesters stopping trains and blocking traffic but on a much smaller scale than the past disruptions.

Some train stations remained shut, and city workers were inspecting damage to a main road tunnel that is closed after protesters torched the toll booths.

A small group of protesters won’t leave Hong Kong Polytechnic University because they would face arrest. They are holdouts from hundreds who took over the campus for days.

The Associated Press



Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
Retweeted @PeelPolice: Update: Roadway as been cleared. Thank you for your patience.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:12 PM
Retweeted @680NEWS: A pair of wheels flew off a truck on the 407, striking and badly damaging another car. OPP are now worried about your winter t…
Latest Weather
Read more