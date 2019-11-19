Loading articles...

Kuwait ruler names new prime minister amid embezzlement case

KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait’s ruler has named a new prime minister after dismissing the government amid a row between powerful ministers from the ruling family.

The state-run KUNA news agency Tuesday says the appointment names Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah as prime minister. It comes after Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah declined keeping the post after deliberations with Kuwait’s ruler. He’d held the job since 2011.

The ruling emir recently fired both Defence Minister Nasser Al Sabah — his son — and Interior Minister Khaled Al Sabah, who had issued statements against each other. The defence minister said he discovered that $790 million was embezzled while the interior minister served as his predecessor.

The Justice Ministry imposed a gag order on local media from reporting on the case.

The Associated Press

