Justin Trudeau to name new ministers for minority mandate Wednesday

OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau will unveil his new cabinet tomorrow afternoon.

The Governor General’s office says the official swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall will begin at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Trudeau has taken a full month since winning re-election to put together his new cabinet.

Like cabinets during his first mandate, this one will have an equal number of men and women and will attempt to balance various regional, ethnic and religious considerations.

But this time he must also take into account the fact that the Liberals won only a minority of seats in the House of Commons and none at all in Alberta or Saskatchewan, where talk of western separatism has ramped up since the Oct. 21 federal election.

Insiders expect the most important portfolios to be filled will be Finance, Natural Resources and Environment, reflecting the Liberals’ priority of transitioning Canada off its heavy reliance on fossil fuels without deep-sixing the economy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2019.

The Canadian Press