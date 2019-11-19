Loading articles...

Judge refuses to expunge record of officer in fatal shooting

CHICAGO — A judge has refused to expunge the record of white, former Chicago police officer who was acquitted of fatally shooting an unarmed black woman.

Dante Servin last week asked that his records tied to the 2012 death of Rekia Boyd be stricken from police and court databases. In rejecting the request, the judge noted a not guilty verdict doesn’t always mean a defendant is innocent.

Servin was charged with involuntary manslaughter for shooting the 22-year-old Boyd as she stood with a group of friends in an alley near Servin’s home. He told investigators he opened fire when a man who had been standing with Boyd came at his car with what appeared to be a gun. No weapon was found.

A judge in 2015 found Servin not guilty in a bench trial, contending he should have been charged with murder.

The Associated Press

