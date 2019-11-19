Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Japan records trade surplus as exports, imports fall
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 19, 2019 8:21 pm EST
TOKYO — Japan has recorded a trade surplus in October, the first surplus in four months, as exports to the U.S. fell and oil prices slipped.
The Finance Ministry reported Wednesday Japan’s surplus totalled 17.3 billion yen ($159 million).
Exports to the U.S. dipped 11% in October, including autos and auto parts, marking the third straight month of declines.
Imports from the U.S. fell 17%, such as agricultural products and gas fuels, the ministry said.
Exports and imports to other regions, including Europe and China, also fell.
The tariff war between the U.S. and China has taken a toll across Asia, hurting manufacturers and supply chains.
A dispute between Japan and South Korea over high-tech exports has added to the uncertainty.
The Associated Press
