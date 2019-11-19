Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Israeli military says 4 rockets fired from Syria intercepted
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 19, 2019 1:41 am EST
JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has intercepted four rockets fired toward its territory from Syria.
The military says no Israeli communities were harmed by the rocket fire early Tuesday. Warning sirens had blared in the Golan Heights.
There was no immediate comment from Syria. The SANA state news agency reported that explosions were heard near Damascus International Airport, indicating a potential Israeli retaliatory strike.
The rocket fire comes a week after an alleged Israeli airstrike against a top Palestinian militant based in Syria. Akram al-Ajouri, a member of Islamic Jihad’s leadership living in exile, survived the attack but his son and granddaughter were killed.
Israel frequently strikes Iranian interests in Syria. But last week’s airstrike appeared to be a rare assassination attempt of a Palestinian militant in the Syrian capital.