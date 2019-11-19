Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Girl hurt in California school shooting gets out of hospital
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 19, 2019 10:23 am EST
Students say the Pledge of Allegiance as thousands gather at a candlelight vigil for several students killed in the Saugus High School shooting in Central Park, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. Detectives were searching for a motive for the killings carried out by Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow on Thursday, his 16th birthday. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via AP)
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — The last hospitalized victim of a Southern California school shooting that left three students dead and three others wounded has gone home.
Providence Holy Cross Medical Center spokeswoman Pat Aidem says the 15-year-old girl left the hospital late Monday.
Detectives are searching for a motive for the killings carried out last Thursday by Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. The teen shot himself and later died. Authorities say Berhow didn’t appear to be linked to any ideology.
A wounded 14-year-old girl was released from the hospital Friday. A 14-year-old boy was treated and released Thursday.
The dead were identified as 15-year-old Gracie Anne Muehlberger and 14-year-old Dominic Blackwell.
Thousands of people attended a candlelight vigil for the victims at a city park Sunday night.