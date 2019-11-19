Loading articles...

Germany arrests man in Berlin for allegedly planning attack

BERLIN — German authorities have arrested a man and raided his apartment over suspicions he was planning an attack.

The country’s federal prosecutor said in a statement that the man was arrested Tuesday in Berlin. His identity was not given but he was described as a “radical Islamist,” who was planning an attack in Germany to “kill and injure a maximum number of people.”

Berlin prosecutors told the dpa news agency that the suspect is a 37-year-old Syrian who got information online on how to build bombs and talked about planning an attack in internet chats.

In January, the suspect allegedly started procuring material and chemicals, including acetone and hydrogen peroxide, to build an explosive device.

It was not clear when and where exactly the attack was going to happen.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:39 AM
Watch your drive this morning
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:33 AM
⚠️Fog Advisory ⚠️as of 3:16am Nov 19. Watch for some freezing drizzle this morning as well that could create some i…
Latest Weather
Read more