‘Frost Fest’ in place of tree lighting gets cool reception

DURHAM, N.H. — Plans to hold a “Frost Fest” instead of a traditional holiday celebration are getting a frosty reception in a New England community.

There were concerns last year that the tree-lighting ceremony at a park in Durham, New Hampshire, was too focused on Christmas. There was also a decision to deny a menorah to be displayed next to the tree.

So town councillors came up with the idea of a celebration that pays tribute to winter. This year, there’s no tree-lighting ceremony or grand entrance from Santa.

But councillors say that in trying to make the holidays welcoming and inclusive, they’ve been yelled at and have received hateful emails and social media posts.

The debate over what to include in the holiday season even extends to the wreaths on light posts. For now, they’re going up again.

The Associated Press